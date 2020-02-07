A new Crash Bandicoot game is coming, but it seems to be an endless runner for mobile devices (via Eurogamer).

An endless runner for Crash Bandicoot… works. It may disappoint those who were holding out for the rumoured “Crash Bandicoot Worlds”, but Activision CEO Bobby Kotick did reveal intentions to “tap into [its] portfolio of beloved IP to bring several remastered and reimagined experiences to players in 2020.” So, it’s not out of the race, but we might be waiting a little longer for a whole new adventure with Crash.

