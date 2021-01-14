Developer Bloober Team has launched a new live action trailer for upcoming horror adventure The Medium, setting the tone for the sort of scares we can expect from the game when it launches later this month.

The short was written by Tomasz Baginski, whose work was previously nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for his short film The Cathedral and has also worked on The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077. The trailer also gives us a good representation of the game's dual realities, which will be a large part of the gameplay during your time with the spooky adventure.

We also get a glimpse of some of the characters in the game's story, including the titular Medium Marianna, an enigmatic man named Thomas we were introduced to in a previous trailer, and of course the Troy Baker-voiced antagonist known as The Maw.

The Medium is set to land for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on January 28 and you can check out the trailer for yourself below.