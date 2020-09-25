Bloober Team has released a new trailer for upcoming psychological horror The Medium, which delves a little into the backstory of the game's primary antagonist, The Maw voiced by Troy Baker.

The latest title from the Blair Witch developers promises unique "simultaneous dual reality gameplay" as you take on the role of medium Marianne while she investigates a "dark mystery masked by disturbing secrets and sinister spirits." She won't be quite alone in her quest, as she'll run into the mysterious masked girl known as 'Sadness' who also makes an appearance in the trailer.

You can check out the spooky footage for yourself below. The Medium is currently scheduled for launch this Holiday 2020 on Xbox Series S/X and PC.