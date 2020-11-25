Polish developer Bloober Team has released a new trailer for upcoming supernatural horror The Medium, showing off a brand new character.

Details on this new character are being kept largely under wraps at the moment, with the studio deliberately keeping their name under wraps, although it's certainly implied from this trailer and the description that previously-revealed villain The Maw may not be the only bloodthirsty monster. One thing we do know is that their appearance is based on Polish actor Marcin Dorociński, who is currently featuring in Netflix chess drama, The Queen's Gambit.

The Medium was originally set for release in December before being pushed to next year due to the "current schedule of other games on the market" (likely Cyberpunk 2077). The game will now launch on January 28 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.