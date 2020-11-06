Developer Bloober Team has announced that it's delaying the release of upcoming horror title The Medium into late January 2021.

In a tweet from the game's official account, the studio said "After much careful thought and consideration, today we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Medium to January 28 2021. It wasn't an easy choice to make, but one made due to the COVID-19 situation in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games on the market. Bloober Team remains committed to delivering out biggest, most ambitious, fear-inducing experience to date."

Though the announcement stopped short on saying exactly which game caused the delay, the smart money is on fellow Polish studio CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, which was recently itself moved to December 10, which happens to be the date The Medium was originally set to release.

Bloober Team say they'll spend the extra development time adding additional polish, so hopefully the game will still be just as scary when The Medium launches for Xbox Series X|S and PC on its new release date of January 28, 2021.