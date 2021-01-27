Daedalic Entertainment's The Lord of the Rings: Gollum appears to have been pushed back into next year.

The information came out as part of an announcement yesterday that publisher Nacon would be taking on co-publishing and distibution duties for the narrative-driven action adventure, which is set to tell the story of the diminutive dual-personality villain before he appears in the books and which got an official teaser gameplay trailer this past summer.

The game was first announced around this time last year and originally pencilled in for a 2021 release. Daedalic promises the player will get the chance to decide in various choices throughout the campaign to listen to the character's more benelovent Sméagol side or take the dark path and embrace evil as Gollum.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022.