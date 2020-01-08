Daedalic Entertainment has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be coming to Xbox Series X and PS5 as well as PC in 2021 (via IGN).

Announced in 2019, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will “tell the story before he first appears in the books,” and also create a new look for the character from the material drawn from the classic series. “Tolkien didn’t give a size reference for Gollum to begin with,” said art director Mathias Fischer in an interview with Edge. “So in the first illustrations, he’s gigantic! He’s like a monster emerging from the swamp.” Daedalic Entertainment are consciously carving their own path for the creature, and their Gollum will stand apart from the crowd, in multiple ways.

“When it comes to shapes, colors, we definitely try to produce something that is a statement,” said CEO and co-founder of Daedalic Entertainment Carsten Fichtelmann. Moreover, Daedalic’s Gollum will wrestle with the corruption of the One Ring and offer interesting insight to the antagonist. This will be achieved through the dual-personality mechanic and determinant decisions through the 20 hour story, which may lead to unforeseen consequences.

“It’s not just choosing to be Sméagol or Gollum, because for Gollum as an entity it’s not that easy. Each personality is being attacked by the other; each has to defend himself,” said game designer Martin Wilkes. “You will have maybe two, three or four conflicts per chapter that lead to a final decision point. And at this final decision point, it will be harder to pick Sméagol, for example, if you’ve always fought for the Gollum side before.”

And finally, Daedalic does have a contract with Middle-earth Enterprises which enables the developer to make multiple games drawing from the series of books. “The next game is—obviously not Gollum 2. That doesn’t make sense. It could be some other character. But it will be comparable to what we’re now trying with Gollum,” revealed Fichtelmann.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

