The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s teaser trailer has been released, and it’s all the good sorts of grim and grimy.

Developed by Daedalic Entertainment, the game will “tell the story before he first appears in the books,” and this trailer follows Gollum scampering about in his cave. Remnants of dead fish are scattered among the stalagmites, and it pans across some crude cave drawings. One of these is of two figures standing in a boat, possibly representing the fateful day where Déagol and Smeagol discovered the Ring. I would assume that the cave is some sort of home base for Gollum in the game, where he ventures out to hunt and further the story, before returning again.

When Gollum looks out over the vista outside of his cave, he sees the violent eruptions of Mt. Doom in the distance, and Saruman’s flock of Crebain fly past, causing him to shrink away in fear. It’s all rather pretty, in a way, and it’ll be a showstopper on the next generation of hardware, I’m sure.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is coming to Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC in 2021. Watch the teaser trailer below.



