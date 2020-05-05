Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckmann announced that The Last of Us Part 2 has gone gold ahead of its June launch date (via VG247).

Speaking in a post to Instagram, Druckmann delivered the good news. “Back in April we told you that due to the state of the world, logistics way beyond our control, we had to push the game, which gave us a few extra weeks to polish and now that we have a release date we have submitted our gold master,” he said.

“Normally, this would be a moment of celebration, we’d be at the office having a drink, eating cake,” continued the creative director. “I just want to take this moment to congratulate the team that has pulled off the most ambitious game we’ve ever made. I know I’ve said this before but you won’t know to what degree until you get your hands on it and just see the care that has gone into every detail from the level design, the mechanics, graphically how the game looks, environments, art direction, characters, story, the audio design, the soundtrack—oh my god, the soundtrack is so amazing.”

Last week, story and gameplay spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2 leaked onto the internet, courtesy of hackers who exploited a vulnerability in another game to access the developer’s servers. Though there was not much to be done about the spoilers proliferation through social media, Naughty Dog expressed its sadness at the situation. “We know the last few days have been incredibly difficult for you. We feel the same,” it said in a statement. “It’s disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development.”

The Last of Us Part 2 will launch on June 19 on PlayStation 4.