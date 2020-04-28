Naughty Dog has responded to the “disappointing” proliferation of The Last of Us Part 2 spoilers, and stated that players should not seek out spoilers for themselves or others.

In the statement, the developer said it is saddened by the spoilers. “We know the last few days have been incredibly difficult for you. We feel the same,” said Naughty Dog. “It’s disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development. Do your best to avoid spoilers and we ask that you do not spoil it for others.”

The game was delayed indefinitely, but now we know that The Last of Us Part 2 will launch digitally and physically on June 19. Naughty Dog iterated that it is not long till the game is available for PlayStation players, and that “no matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it.”

