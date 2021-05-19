Third-person air combat game The Falconeer will be heading to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this year in a new Warrior Edition, publisher Wired Productions has announced.

This new version will contain all the free updates since the game launched—which originally launched back in November of last year on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One as well as PC—as well as all the DLC packs including The Kraken, The Hunter and Atun's Folly and an all new-DLC entitled Edge of the World. The game's also recieved tweaks to its voice over work, and the tutorial's been given an overhaul too.

You can check out the trailer for the new release below, and The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 5 and you can read our verdict on the original release over here.