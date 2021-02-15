Ubisoft has confirmed that it'll be releasing more content for open-world multiplayer shooter The Division 2 in a message to fans from the development team.

In the message, the game's development team noted that the game's most recent update this weekend—Title Update 12— was intended as the final major update for the game, but said to fans: "thanks to your continued support, we are now in the early stages of development for fresh content to release later in 2021."

While details on exactly what the new content will entail are under wraps for the time being, the development team claim "You won't have to wait too long as we will share more as soon as we can. In the meantime, we again want to send a heartfelt thank you for your continued support throughout the Division 2 post-launch period. We cannot stress enough how much this means to us."

The Division 2, originally released in 2018, recently recieved a patch adding next-gen upgrades such as 4K and 60FPS for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as well as a cross-over event with Resident Evil. Developer of the series Ubisoft Massive, meanwhile, has been tapped to create a new open-world Star Wars game with Lucasfilm Games.