Ubisoft Massive has unveiled further details on its recently announced plans to continue making content updates for The Division 2 this year, and how it intends to keep players occupied while they work on the new content.

In a new blog post for the game entitled 'The Road Ahead' the development team kicked off by celebrating the achievements of players over the past year, including managing to recruit over 40 million players for the franchise with the game's highest player count coming in March of last year.

As for the new stuff, promised is a brand new gamemode said to be "entirely new to the franchise" as well as "new ways to progress you agent with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability. Development of the new content for 2021 will be led by "a group of project veterans" including Adrian Trasca and Yannick Banchereau staying as leads, with support of developers from sister studio Ubisoft Bucharest as most of Ubisoft Massive are presumably working on their upcoming Star Wars project.

However, this new content is in its very early stages, and as such the release isn't scheduled until "late 2021 at the earliest" — in the meantime, the studio says, it will be re-running previous seasons released during Year 2, with the next season (Season 5 since the game launched) a re-run of Season 1, with returning rewards and collectibles for those that may have missed it the first time, or those who didn't quite grab everything the first time around. Finally, new Apparel Events are promised, as well as some minor title updates "focused on game health" — so there's still a fair amount to look forward to.

The Division 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC