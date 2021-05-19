Bandai Namco has released a teaser trailer for the third game in Supermassive's ongoing The Dark Pictures Anthology horror game series, with the latest entry House of Ashes set for release later this year.

The story this time around takes place in Iraq around 2003. A military unit accompanied by Rachel King (played by Ashley Tisdale) is orderd to investigate a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the Zegros Mountains, but as the unit arrives they're not only ambushed by a local patrol, but a series of tremors sends both squads into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. The soldiers soon find they're not alone, and they soon find themselves having to deal with an evil presence picking off the soldiers one by one.

If the trailer and the previous entries in the series are anything to go by, we can expect plenty of scares and the multiplayer modes from the previous entries in the series—Shared Story with 2 players online and Movie Night with 5 players locally—also make their return. The trailer also promises us our first proper look at gameplay will be coming next week, with a new trailer scheduled to release on May 27 at 5pm UK time.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC at some point later in 2021.