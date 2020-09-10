Developer Enhance has announced that Tetris Effect: Connected, the expanded release of its PS4 hit Tetris Effect, will release on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass for PC on November 10.

The expanded release was first revealed back in July, and adds new co-operative and competitive multiplayer modes to the musical puzzle title both online and offline. Naturally, the next gen version will also benefit from the increased power of the new consoles including support for 4K resolutions and higher framerates.

As you've probably deduced if you've been keeping up with the news this week, the date coincides with the release of the Xbox Series S/X, confirming the game as a launch title for the new consoles. Tetris Effect: Connected is also an Xbox Smart Delivery title, meaning those who get it on Xbox One will be automatically upgraded to the Xbox Series S/X version at no extra cost when they get the new console.

Tetris Effect: Connected is set to launch on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass for PC on November 10 and will also be available through Xbox Game Pass for Console on the same day. The Connected content will also be coming to the original release on PlayStation 4, Epic Games Store and Oculus Quest versions as a free update in Summer 2021.