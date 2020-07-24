Tetris Effect: Connected is the “ultimate” Tetris game, in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Developer Enhance made the game in response to players’ heartwarming stories of Tetris Effect, and the “unprecedented forms of isolation” caused by the coronavirus crisis. Connected aims to connect “all different types of people, in cooperation or competition, via our universal love of Tetris,” and offers new co-op and competitive modes for online and local multiplayer.

“Whichever system you want to play on—Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or Windows 10 PC—you can connect across the couch in local play, or across the world online, in all-new modes like Zone Battle, which shakes up traditional 1-on-1 versus Tetris via our time-stopping Zone mechanic; or, if co-op is more your style, there’s Connected mode, where up to three players can literally connect their Tetris playfields together and play as one, as you work together to take down a series of increasingly-challenging CPU-controlled bosses,” explained Tetsuya Mizuguchi, CEO at Enhance.

The single-player experience has not been left behind, either, and will be augmented in the higher resolutions and framerates possible through the power of the Xbox Series X. Tetris Effect: Connected also supports Smart Delivery so that players are able to enjoy the game however they choose to play.

Tetris Effect: Connected is coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in holiday 2020. Watch the trailer below.