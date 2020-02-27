Crema, the developer of Temtem, has published another update to the game’s roadmap that extends from spring 2020 to summer 2021.

In the short term, the game is getting ranked matchmaking, spectator mode, in-game chat, clubs, houses, and achievements. These are scheduled to roll out between spring 2020 and fall 2020, and will be accompanied by another 50 new Temtem and two new islands in the Archipelago. Looking into the future, Crema would like to add and adjust the massively multiplayer monster hunting game with even more features. But, it did state that these are not set in stone. “During the game’s development cycle, ideas change constantly and stuff we like today we might not like as much tomorrow. So take everything in here not as confirmed facts, but more like the stuff we would like to include in the game,” said Crema.

In its mid-term roadmap, Dojo Wars, trading houses, console ports, an endgame island, a store, a battle pass, and a nuzlocke mode are planned. So, let’s go through these one by one. The Dojo Wars will let players battle and conquer a Club Dojo, and there will be one of these buildings on each island in the Archipelago. Clubs will be able to challenge the current Dojo leaders on a weekly basis, by jumping into tournaments and battling with and against other Clubs in “predefined time frames during different days based on the Dojo they want to capture.” Once a Club takes a Dojo, they may decorate it and earn rewards for the time spent defending the building. Like Gyms in Pokémon Go, but with extra conditions for battle.

Trading houses will be found on a few of the islands. They are quasi-bulletin boards that advertise offers and requests made by players without the need for them to contact others directly. Crema is thinking about implementing new ways to trade in the trading house, like timed auctions, live auctions, and random trades, but these will come after the feature is fully realised.

The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch ports of Temtem should coincide with the 1.0 launch for PC. Cross-play and cross-save are targets, and the developer is “pretty confident” that these will be achievable once it irons out the legal and technical questions. The game is also planning for an in-game store and battle pass, and the latter would award players time-limited cosmetics for their participation in the season. A premium battle pass will offer even more cosmetics and rewards, but there will never be any pay-to-win items in Temtem.

An endgame island will riff off the Battle Frontier found in Pokémon games. “The island will have different (3-4-5) buildings, each one with its own mechanics (but all relative to Temtem battles) where players will be able to enter and win rewards based on their performance. These buildings will be mostly focused on PvE activities and will reward players with pansuns and items for their invested time,” explained the developer. Finally, a nuzlocke mode is also in the works. Nuzlocke players will play on a dedicated server for the mode, and the game will restrict trading but permit PvP battles. The battles will certainly twist the traditional mode on its head, because it will mean that players may be switching their Temtems quite regularly if they are knocked out in this situation instead of in a story beat.

The roadmap’s expected schedule is shown below, and the entirety of the plans may be perused here. Temtem is in Early Access on PC.