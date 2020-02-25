Mini monster hunting MMO Temtem has sold 500,000 copies since its debut last month, with players raising 1.4 million Temtem between them (via Windows Central).

“Publisher Humble Bundle and developer Crema are happy to announce that Temtem has officially passed the 500,000 copies sold milestone!” read the press release. “Also, the... team will be soon announcing their content roadmap leading all the way up to 1.0 launch next year and beyond.”

Set in the fantastical Airborne Archipelago, the player begins their journey as a Temtem tamer, catching the titular creatures that are assigned types and transform into new stages of their species. Sound familiar? Well, Crema doesn’t dodge the question, and it’s clear that elements have been picked and dropped from the super successful RPG from Nintendo. However, the differences let Temtem stand on its own. For example, the monsters have a stamina meter that decreases dependent on the move the tamer chooses. Powerful moves become a roll of the dice, and if their stamina is depleted totally, the Temtem will lose hit points. Battles are always double battles, and some moves will become even more effective when there’s a Temtem of a given type on the team.

Additionally, the six islands that make up the Archipelago are filled with quests and characters, and fellow players dash around the world with their Temtem trailing after. And, the character is fully customisable with varying body types and the option to select their pronouns. With Crema’s assurance that there’s lots in store for the community, why not give it a whirl while waiting for Pokémon Sword & Shield’s DLCs?

Temtem is in Early Access on PC.

