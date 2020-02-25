In Pokémon Go, there is now a PokéStop for the mural of Desmond “Etika” Amofah in New York City, arising through a campaign from his fans to honour his love for the mobile game (via Polygon).

I forgot to tweet this but a couple days ago I was in New York and got to see the etika mural. Definitely recommend if you’re in the area. pic.twitter.com/jVi9M3pJgK — lumen (@lemons_squeezed) February 25, 2020 Amofah was a YouTuber who centred his content around Nintendo, and was well-known for reacting with exuberant emotions to Nintendo Directs. Last year, after struggling publicly with mental illness, he passed away. The community came together and memorialised the young man with tributes on the Manhattan Bridge, and raised funds for advocacy groups in his name. In Bushwick, Brooklyn, there is a 40-feet long mural dedicated to Amofah to celebrate his life and draw attention to mental health, and it is now a PokéStop in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go YouTuber Reversal was a mobilising force for the memorial to be added in the game. The Wayfarer feature in Pokémon Go lets those players who are level 40 submit new locations to become PokéStops. Reversal asked his 350,000 subscribers to take action to get the mural into the game late last year, and Niantic has followed through. The mural’s PokéStop will dispense items and spawn Pokémon, and it’s a heartwarming addition, as Amofah was a keen player.

“Desmond is a dear friend of mine,” said Reversal to Polygon. “I know he absolutely loved Pokémon Go. [Etika] has a lot of fans within the Pokémon Go community. I thought it would be fantastic to have it be a PokéStop so that way people who love Etika can send gifts from that PokéStop to other people in the game.”