Pokémon Go adds PokéStop to honour YouTuber Desmond “Etika” Amofah
“He absolutely loved Pokémon Go.”
In Pokémon Go, there is now a PokéStop for the mural of Desmond “Etika” Amofah in New York City, arising through a campaign from his fans to honour his love for the mobile game (via Polygon).
Pokémon Go YouTuber Reversal was a mobilising force for the memorial to be added in the game. The Wayfarer feature in Pokémon Go lets those players who are level 40 submit new locations to become PokéStops. Reversal asked his 350,000 subscribers to take action to get the mural into the game late last year, and Niantic has followed through. The mural’s PokéStop will dispense items and spawn Pokémon, and it’s a heartwarming addition, as Amofah was a keen player.
“Desmond is a dear friend of mine,” said Reversal to Polygon. “I know he absolutely loved Pokémon Go. [Etika] has a lot of fans within the Pokémon Go community. I thought it would be fantastic to have it be a PokéStop so that way people who love Etika can send gifts from that PokéStop to other people in the game.”