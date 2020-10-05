Super Smash Bros. Ultimate producer Masahiro Sakurai has revealed further details of the forthcoming Minecraft fighters heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well as a release date and three more Amiibo coming soon for the brawler over the weekend.

As previously announced during the initial reveal, you'll be able to play as Steve, Alex, a Zombie or an Enderman in the fighter pack, but also they'll have an entirely new dynamic where they can mine resources from the arena in order to build up their tools or use them to strengthen attacks and even build blocks. Naturally they'll come with their own stage—Minecraft World, featuring six different areas— and music not only from the main Minecraft game, but also Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Earth.

If that wasn't enough, three Minecraft skins will also be releasing in the next set of six Mii Fighter costumes in the form of the Creeper, the Pig and a set of Diamond Armour. The latest six pack of Mii Fighter costumes—Mii Fighter Costumes #7— will also offer you the chance to dress your Mii as Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes, Bomberman from, well, Bomberman and Gil from The Tower of Druaga. These will all become available on the same day as the Minecraft Fighter pack.

Sakurai also revealed three new Amiibo which will be releasing in 2021, headed up by Rare stalwarts Banjo Kazooie. They'll be joined by Fire Emblem's Byleth and Terry Bogard from the Final Fight series, all whom were previously released as fighters in the game as part of the first Fighter Pass.

You can check out the full 45-minute broadcast for yourself below. The Minecraft Fighter Pack— which is the second of a planned six Challenger Packs in Fighter Pass Volume 2— will be available on October 14 for Super Smash Bros Ultimate on Nintendo Switch.