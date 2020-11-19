It's that time of year again, with the annual celebration The Game Awards announcing their nominees for 2020. In amongst them are a range of titles from across the broad spectrum of games that released this year, and also a few that, while not releasing in the past tweleve months indeed left their mark in 2020, such as viral hit Among Us.
The Last of Us: Part II is a heavy front-runner, picking up no less than ten nominations, with Ghost of Tsushima and Supergiant's roguelike brawler Hades also picking up plenty of nods themselves. Here's the full list of nominations for all the categories:
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Score and Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
- Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Best Indie
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Valorant
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- HyperDot
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Best Action
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part 2
Best Role Playing
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r]
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe
- Alanah Pearce
- NickMercs
- TimtheTatman
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Valkyrae
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter
- Heo "Showmaker" Su
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
Best Esports Team
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- San Francisco Shock
- G2 Esports
- Team Secret
Best Esports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Host
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden
As has been the case for most events in 2020, this year's event will be mostly virtual, taking place across three locations; Los Angeles, Tokyo and London and be livestreamed across "more than 45 global video platforms" on the evening of December 10. Voting has now opened for said nominees, so if you'd like them to win their respective category, head to the official website to place your vote.