It's that time of year again, with the annual celebration The Game Awards announcing their nominees for 2020. In amongst them are a range of titles from across the broad spectrum of games that released this year, and also a few that, while not releasing in the past tweleve months indeed left their mark in 2020, such as viral hit Among Us.

The Last of Us: Part II is a heavy front-runner, picking up no less than ten nominations, with Ghost of Tsushima and Supergiant's roguelike brawler Hades also picking up plenty of nods themselves. Here's the full list of nominations for all the categories:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Score and Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found...

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty Warzone

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Best Indie

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Valorant

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

HyperDot

The Last of Us Part 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Best VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Best Action

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r]

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Best Debut Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Röki

Phasmophobia

Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe

Alanah Pearce

NickMercs

TimtheTatman

Jay Ann Lopez

Valkyrae

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Ian "Crimsix" Porter

Heo "Showmaker" Su

Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Best Esports Team

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

San Francisco Shock

G2 Esports

Team Secret

Best Esports Event

Blast Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Host

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

James "Dash" Patterson

Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden

As has been the case for most events in 2020, this year's event will be mostly virtual, taking place across three locations; Los Angeles, Tokyo and London and be livestreamed across "more than 45 global video platforms" on the evening of December 10. Voting has now opened for said nominees, so if you'd like them to win their respective category, head to the official website to place your vote.