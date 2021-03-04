Nintendo has unveiled the full details for the next fighter —or should that be fighters—entering the fray in Super Smash Bros Ultimate with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 characters Pyra and Mythra joining as DLC later today.

In the video, which you can see below, series director Masahiro Sakurai detailed the character's movesets, revealing that the living weapons come as one fighter who can be switched between both characters depending on the situation, with Pyra focused on power while Mythra's strength is in her speed.

Naturally, they also come with their own stage—Cloud Sea of Alrest— that features cameos from plenty of other Xenoblade characters, and there's also a new set of seperate paid Mii Fighter costumes with a couple of Ghosts 'N Goblins and Monster Hunter related outfits.

You can check out the full broadcast below, and pick up Pyra and Mythra in Challenger Pack 9 or as part of Fighters Pass Vol 2 from the Nintendo eShop which also includes Steve and Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Min Min from ARMS and two more, yet to be announced characters.

Check out the videos for both Challenger Pack 9 and the latest Mii Fighter Costumes pack below. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.