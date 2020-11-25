Nintendo has announced that online services for the Wii U's original Super Mario Maker will be discontinued from March 31 of next year, meaning players will no longer be able to upload courses to the popular creation title.

As per the announcement on the official Nintendo website, players will also no longer be able to update the ranking of liked courses or look up bookmarked courses after the services are shuttered and the Mario Maker Bookmark website is also closed. Ahead of that date the game will be removed from sale from the Nintendo eShop on January 13, 2021, although it will still be available to download for those who already own the game.

In the message, Nintendo thanked fans for supporting the game over the past five years and also noted that all services for Super Mario Maker 2 on the Nintendo Switch will not be effected. The original game was a bit of a late hit on release for the Wii U back in 2015, with over a million courses uploaded in the first week alone.

Super Mario Maker 2 released for Nintendo Switch last year and was one of the console's biggest hits of 2019.