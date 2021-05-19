The organisers of this year's Summer Game Fest have announced the start date for the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live show that will feature "world premieres, live music and more" from some of the world's biggest game studios on June 10.

The now annual digital event was first launched last year by Geoff Keighley as a response to the cancellation of E3 that year and saw games such as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 HD revealed to the public. This year's event already looks set to be even bigger, with a list of confirmed publishers attending including Xbox, Ubisoft, EA, Activision, Blizzard, 2K, Epic Games, Warner Bros, Capcom and many others.

Perhaps most notably is the confirmation of the attendance of PlayStation, who are currently conspicuously absent so far from the names attending this year's E3 event which will take place just two days later on June 12.

Live music will be provided by Weezer, and there's a trailer for the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event below which will be livestreamed "everywhere" (we presume by that they mean the usual places such as YouTube and Twitch, et al) from 6pm UK time on Thursday, June 10 and if you're so inclined you can sign up for updates on the Summer Game Fest website.