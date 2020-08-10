Yoshinori Ono, one of the producers of the Street Fighter series, will leave Capcom later this year.

The future of Street Fighter is bright, and he is sure that the series will continue to be “extraordinary” for the team and the players . “I will look forward to seeing the new Street Fighter brand and how it’s going to be expanded, as just one of regular gamers next time around,” he added. In addition, the announcement has confirmed the speculation that Street Fighter 6 will be helmed by a different producer.

Street Fighter 5 is out now for PC and PlayStation 4.