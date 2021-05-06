The Electronic Entertainment Expo Experience (or E3 for short) has announced a bunch of new particpants who will be showcasing their wares at the annual gaming event between June 12 and June 15, 2021.

The latest exhibitors signed up include Sega (who are set to be announcing something Judgment related tomorrow), Final Fantasy XVI studio Square Enix, Borderlands developer Gearbox and (whisper it) Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco all confirmed for the event. They'll also be joined by XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Freedom Games, Devious Eye Entertainment, Turtle Beach, Verizon and Binge.

Obviously we don't know which specific games will be at the show just yet, and we'll have to wait until next month to see what they have in store for us. This year's E3 is set to be an all digital affair, and has already confirmed the presence of Microsoft, Nintendo, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media.

E3 2021 will kick off on June 12 at approximately 8pm UK time and will be hosted by Greg Miller, Jacki King and Alex 'Goldenboy' Mendez.