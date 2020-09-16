Final Fantasy XVI has been revealed, as part of Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase, and it will be a timed console exclusive.

It looks a darker and more sulphurous than most other Final Fantasy games, as though the developers have been bitten by the From Software bug.

Check it out:

The description for the trailer reads: “The legacy of the crystals has shaped our history for long enough…” which is so laughably Final Fantasy that it almost sounds like satire of Final Fantasy.

The game is being worked on by Naoki Yoshida, who was co-director and co-producer on Final Fantasy XIV, the MMORPG—though XVI is a single-player experience. It’s being directed by Hiroshi Takai.

There isn’t yet any word on a specific release date, nor whether this one will actually be final—most likely not.