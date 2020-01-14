

The release of Final Fantasy VII Remake has been pushed back to April 10, 2020, so that Square Enix is able to deliver “the best possible experience” to new and veteran players (via Gematsu).

Square Enix is undertaking a total remake of the original Final Fantasy VII from 1997. The mechanics and its graphics have been overhauled to bring them into the new decade, and new designs for familiar faces injects animation and dynamism to their comparatively chonky predecessors. It’s a Herculean task, and even though Square Enix disclosed that work has begun on the second installment of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the team has chosen to move the first entry’s release date.

Initially pitching towards March 3, the new release date is April 10. Producer Yoshinori Kitase published a statement on the Square Enix official blog to shed a little light on the situation. “We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date,” he said.

This is a “tough decision” but a necessary one, as it will give the team a little wiggle room (figuratively) to “apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience.” Kitase apologised for the delay and expressed appreciation for Final Fantasy fans’ enthusiasm and patience. Delays are unexpected but they are ultimately a positive thing for development. Extra time lessens the pressure on the developers, who then produce higher quality work, and deliver a higher-quality game. And, crunch leads to mental and physical health problems; if it is avoidable, studios should take that opportunity.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020. Its timed exclusivity will end in early 2021, and it could be coming to PC, if this datamined code is to be believed.