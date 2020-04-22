Final Fantasy VII Remake has sold over 3.5 million copies around the world in the three days since its launch on April 10.

It is also possible that the Final Fantasy VII Remake will see a surge of sales once its exclusivity agreement expires. Upon April 10, 2021, the game will become multiplatform, though we aren’t sure which ones. PC code was dredged from the PlayStation 4 demo, and because we know that the remake will be a PlayStation 5 title, it might be an Xbox Series X title, too. Final Fantasy VII Remake will be split into slices, and director Tetsuya Nomura said that he is “confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is out now for the PlayStation 4.

