Final Fantasy VII Remake will now be a PlayStation exclusive title until April 10, 2021, instead of the originally stated March 3, 2021 (via Siliconera).

This is to be expected. The agreement now aligns with the date of the game’s launch, and although it is slightly later than we anticipated, nothing much has actually changed. Players were always going to wait for the remake to touch down on their preferred platform, though we don’t know which other platforms the game is pitching towards. PC is a fair punt, because the original game came out for PCs, and dataminers uncovered PC code in the PlayStation 4 demo. As for the likelihood of an Xbox port, Phil Spencer is keen to get the entire Final Fantasy series on the Xbox. The foundations are laid with nine entries from the series added to Game Pass, and seeing that the remake will be on the PS5, there’s no reason to rule out an Xbox Series X version.

We’ll have to wait and see. Though the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake isn’t out yet, the developer did confirm that it is working on the second part presently. “I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar,” said director Tetsuya Nomura.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020.

