Square Enix communicated that physical copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake may not reach players on the game’s release date due to “unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape.” (via Eurogamer).

Though the worldwide release date of the game has not been moved, the global economic impact of the pandemic has caused complications across countless industries. The developer brought the community up to speed in a statement published to Twitter, citing “extraordinary circumstances.”

If players do have questions for Square Enix about Final Fantasy VII Remake, it pointed them towards its customer service channels or the retailer they placed the physical order with.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10.

