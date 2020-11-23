Insomniac has announced that the patch to transfer your saved game progress from the PlayStation 4 version of Spider-Man to the recently released Spider-Man: Remastered for the PlayStation 5 is now available.

To use it, all you have to do is update your game on PlayStation 4 and boot it up (if you're running the game via backwards compatbility on your PlayStation 5, you may need to restart the console first). On the main menu, hit R1 to upload your save data. Once done, update and boot up Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5 and head to the main menu and use R1 once more to download said save data, and carry on swinging from where you left off enjoying all the added benefits of the remaster.

In case you missed the original announcement, the update also brings along the three bonus costumes to the PlayStation 4 version of the game. Spider-Man: Remastered comes with the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and is out now—check out our review of that game right over here.