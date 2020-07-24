Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release on April 8, 2022, as announced by Paramount Pictures earlier this week.

The news comes from a report from Variety, which also includes new release dates for a number of its other projects. A Quiet Place Part 2 will release on April 23, 2021, and Top Gun: Maverick will release on July 2, 2021, moving both highly-anticipated movies out of 2020. However, the movie that is of the greatest cultural and artistic importance is Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and we can start counting down the days til we see the blue blur again.

Sonic the Hedgehog, released on February 14, is the highest-grossing video game movie adaptation in history in North America, and is the second highest-grossing film of 2020. It’s accrued $306 million worldwide, in spite of a staggered release owing to the pandemic. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was practically confirmed with figures like these, and the ending of the movie opened up opportunities for Sonic characters from the series to return. I won’t spoil anything if you’ve not gotten round to watching it yet, but it’s alright. It’s fine. It’s a Sonic movie. And, Jim Carrey is a delightfully evil Dr Robotnik.