Sonic the Hedgehog has run rings around Detective Pikachu, and became the highest-grossing video game movie of all time in the United States (via GameSpot).

The blue blur has raked in $145.8 million in the U.S., outpacing Detective Pikachu’s profits of $144.1 million. It also leaves Resident Evil: Afterlife and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in the dust, yet its postponed premiere in China and Japan has stymied its success, and there’s a long way to go before Sonic steals the crown from World of Warcraft. Though Warcraft didn’t resonate with U.S. audiences—generating only $47.4 million there—it garnered $391.7 million from international theatres. Sonic the Hedgehog’s worldwide earnings tot up to $306.5 million, at the moment.

However, the movie was initially set to release in November 2019, before the internet recoiled in horror from Sonic’s original design. Had fate not intervened, it would have competed with Frozen II, Terminator Dark Fate, Jumanji: The Next Level, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Instead, the movie hit theatres in February, after a slew of more grown-up movies, like 1917, Bad Boys for Life, and Birds of Prey. Additionally, Jim Carrey and James Marsden have hinted at sequel(s) for Sonic. “I believe, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say, as many as they want to make. Yeah, that’s my somewhat vague answer,” said Marsden.

