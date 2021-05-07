Developer CI Games has announced it has had to delay the PlayStation 5 release of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 due to "unforseen technical issues".

A statement posted to the game's official Twitter announced the news, but clarfied that the game is still scheduled to release as planned this June on other formats, saying "We are very confident with how the game performs on these other platforms. We have a highly experienced and dedicated team working hard to ensure the PS5 version meets a similarly high standard.

As a gesture of goodwill, the game's first DLC will now be released for free for all versions of the game, with more news on the pack currently in development expected soon. There's no new date for the PlayStation 5 version yet, but when it does arrive those who already own the game on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade free of charge.

In the meantime, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is set to release on June 4 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.