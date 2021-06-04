UK developer Rebellion has announced that virtual reality spin-off Sniper Elite VR will launch on VR platforms including PlayStation VR, Steam VR and Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift next month.

First revealed back in September of last year, this VR-specific entry in the shooter series sees you step into the boots of an Italian partisan fighting fascists in World War II, and will be taking them out across 18 replayable missions with historically accruate weapons that include SMGs, pistols, shotguns, explosives and, of course, sniper rifles to name a few.

There's said to be multiple locomotion options to suit all manner of players' comfort needs, including single-stick teleportation and more, and of course the series' trademark kill-cam also returns, with a bit of extra pizzaz as they play out in the magic of the 3D VR space.

You can check out the new trailer below. Sniper Elite VR will land on PS VR for PlayStation 4, Steam VR and the Oculus Store on July 8, 2021.