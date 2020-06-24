Electronic Arts has said that Skate 4 might use user-generated content in its open world, to maximise on the current trends in the industry (via IGN).

CEO Andrew Wilson was predictably pleased as punch that the announcement for Skate 4 shattered the company’s Twitter engagement record, showing incredible enthusiasm for the upcoming sim. “You take a game like Skate, and while skateboarding in and of itself has tremendous appeal to a huge, global audience, there’s another secular trend that’s happening inside our industry around user-generated content, open-world, and interaction,” he elaborated.

He then cited the diverse enterprises of skateboarder Nyjah Huston, who started as a skateboarder but developed a brand which comprises art and fashion. “So for many people, you think about skating as a starting point that has appeal, but you start to build in user-generated content, exploration, and community on top of that and that expands the opportunity exponentially,” he concluded. As a result, we might see a Skate title with an open world populated with players’ own creations.

What these creations might be is all to play for, owing to the fact that the project is in the very early stages of development. “We’re back! We’re doing it! Skate’s happening! We’re rolling! We’ve secretly got together, it’s the beginning… the skate evolution continues,” said Skate producer Cuz Parry in EA Play Live last week. “We want to thank you for your passion, your patience, and all the support you’ve shown us… you commented this into existence! Amazing!”

