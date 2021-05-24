Publisher Devolver Digital has released its latest trailer for upcoming old-school first person shooter Shadow Warrior 3, this time focusing on the many demons and enemies you'll be encountering when the game launches later this year.

Just some of the foes you'll be facing off against include the Hattori and his dual blades, the flying nuisances that are the Seeking Shokera, the grotesque Gassy Obariyon, the weak-but-plentiful Shogai and the tricksy Slinky Jakku to name but a few. Luckily you'll have an arsenal of deadly weapons to take them on, as well as swords and melee weapons on top of a bunch of environmental traps you'll be able to utilise to your advtantage to thin out the hordes in a manner not too dissimlar to Doom Eternal.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Shadow Warrior 3 is currently scheduled for a release later this year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.