Rare has confirmed that Sea of Thieves will commence the second of its new seasonal drops of content next week, on April 15.

Though it's keeping the details of what the Season Two will entail close to its (sunken) chest, a brief teaser released last night does give eagle eyed fans a brief glimpse of some of the cosmetic additions and hints at a few new substantial additions to hit the high seas when the update launches, including a new type of skeleton fort as well as new emotes that will allow you to hide in barrels.

As for the rest, we'll have to wait until Rare announce more details closer to next week's release to find out what prospective pirates can hope to plunder in Season Two. Season One began in January and included an entirely new Renown progression system with 100 tiers of rewards, as well as a premium Plunder Pass that included extra cosmetic rewards for playing the game.

Check out the teaser trailer for yourself below. Sea of Thieves Season Two drops on April 15 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.