Rare has detailed what to expect from nautical multiplayer playground Sea of Thieves when it transitions into a new Seasons-based update system starting with Season One later this week.

As previously established, each Season will offer pirates approximately three months of new features, events updates and a new progression and reward track. Reputation with the various trading companies will still remain as will the Pirate Legend system, but you'll also be able to earn a new metric knowns as Renown. There'll be 100 free levels of Renown across 10 tiers, with points earned just by taking part in piratey activites, such as killing skeletons, setting sail to new islands and so on.

Pirate Legends will be able to unlock extra additional cosmetic loot with their status too, and there'll be Trials you'll be able to take part in each Season that will offer you even more Renown. A new Pirate Log menu will help you keep track of the Trials, as well as what you've unlocked so far.

There'll also be a new Seasons Plunder Pass available for purchase for 999 Ancient Coins from the Pirate Emporium, unlocking 11 new items that will remain exclusive throughout the season, but will become available for purchase seperately eventually once the season has concluded. And thankfully, all Plunder Pass rewards will automatically unlock if you've earned enough Renown, regardless of how late into the season you buy the Pass.

Season One drops in Sea of Thieves on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on Thursday, January 28.