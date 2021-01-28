Ubisoft has announced that it'll be holding a closed beta for its upcoming free-to-play roller darby title Roller Champions from the middle of next month.

The beta will last for a fortnite, offering Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC players two weeks with the game including its character creator and game modes like Ranked, Custom Match, Skatepark and more. The team also say that feedback has been incorporated following the game's recent closed Alpha stage, meaning the experience will be fine tuned and hopefully improved including the addition of brand new moves.

If you're interested in taking part in the closed beta—which runs from February 17 at 5pm UK time until March 1 at 9pm UK time—then you can sign up on the game's official website. Check out a trailer for the closed beta, as well as an update from the development team below. Roller Champions is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC later this year.