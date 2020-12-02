Rocket League's going musical for the game's second season since going free-to-play, with Epic Games and Psyonix announcing the details of what to expect on December 9 when Season 2 drops.

One of the big new additions is a new Arena known as Neon Fields. Looking like a neon disco, the bright lights and thumping soundtrack is accompanied by a similarly EDM-inspired car known as the R3MX. It's not just in the looks though, as the new update will also add the ability to set a custom Player Anthem to play from the game's soundtrack when you score.

Other additions this month include a bevvy of new songs from music label Monstercat headed up by an all new track from artist Kaskade who'll be providing a couple of new tracks you'll be able to use as Player Anthems. Rocket Labs are also returning for this second season, allowing players to enjoy games of Rocket League with ever-changing modifiers and experiments as Limited Time Modes, including an arena that promises to hark back to original title Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle Cars.

All this, and naturally there's also an all new Rocket Pass Premium with a bunch of new cosmetics to get and earn, and the update will also be coming along with additional improvements to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S that were mentioned last month.

Season Two goes live in Rocket League from December 9 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out a trailer for the new season below.