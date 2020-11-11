Rocket League is the latest game to tout its next-generation options for those picking up the game on the just-released Xbox Series X|S consoles and the upcoming PlayStation 5 when it releases in just a few days' time.

As detailed on the game's official blog, on Xbox Series X at launch you'll be able to run the game at a 4K resolution at 60FPS with HDR. Following a game update later this year, players will also get to choose from two options in the video options, letting them continue to play the above on 'Quality' mode or switch to a 'Performance' mode where the game will run at 70% of full 4k resolution but at 120FPS. On Xbox Series S it's largely the same, although of course only at that console's maximum setting of a 1080p resolution with the same options of 60FPS with HDR at launch and a 120FPS Performance mode coming down the line.

The PlayStation 5 version by comparison seems a little lacking, with just a 4K resolution (checkerboard) at 60FPS with HDR option touted, although according to GamesBeat this is because backwards compatible titles are unable to use PlayStation 5 specific features such as 120Hz refresh rate on the console.

There's no exact timing for the additional update outside of "next month", but the studio promises more information soon. Rocket League is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch and just recently went free-to-play.