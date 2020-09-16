Developer Psyonix has announced that Rocket League's upcoming transition into a free-to-play game will take place next week, on September 23.

To prepare for the move, the game will see a patch released later today for all current platforms that allows players to link their accounts to an Epic Games Account and, after setting one platform as their 'Primary Platform' in order to share progression and (most of) their inventory across all formats. Today's update also sees the addition of Legacy Status items to reward players who already bought the game alongside some general improvements including a new bot difficulty, quick chats and more.

From next week, the game will go free on all platforms and on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive (though those that already own the Steam version will continue to be able to play on there along with getting all updates) and the new Season One will kick off alongside new competitive tournaments and game wide challenges. To celebrate the partnership with Epic there'll also be a Fortnite-themed Llama Rama in-game event promised "soon" after the free-to-play launch.

You can check out a video celebrating the move below, as well as finding a detailed list of patch notes alongside more information on the game's free-to-play transition over on the official website. Rocket League will be available in its new free-to-play form on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC from September 23 and won't require a PS Plus or Nintendo Online subscription on PS4 or Switch.