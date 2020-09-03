Psyonix has announced some more information on the transition of Rocket League to free-to-play later this year, revealing that a PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online subscription will no longer be required to play the game online with friends on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, respectively.

Revealing the news in a post on the game's official blog, Psyonix also mentions how seasons will be streamlined come the update, with the Rocket Pass, Competitive Seasons and Competitive Tournaments all essentially resetting to a new "Season One" state with the Rocket Pass now following the numerical structure of the season it's released with to make it easier to track.

Other changes include a new, higher competitive rank above the current Grand Champion Rank, and Grand Champion itself being split into three tiers (and current Grand Champions being placed into Grand Champion 1) followed by the new Supersonic Legend rank.

A new tutorial will also be added to the game, to go alongside "New Driver Challenges" for new players and the cross-platform Rocket ID system is to become Epic Friends. However, there's still no date for the new free-to-play update at the time of writing, with the post asking players to "stay tuned" for more information along with a reminder that when the game does go free-to-play, new players on PC will only be able to get it from the Epic Store.

You can check out the blog post with the full rundown of the changes for yourself here. Rocket League is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.