Respawn Entertainment has stated that there is no new Titanfall title in development, however, the lore of the game could live on in Apex Legends (via DualShockers).

Though this is disappointing, it isn’t exceptionally surprising. In early 2019, Drew McCrory dismissed the rumours of Titanfall 3, saying that Apex Legends is its focus for now. Towards the end of that year, Electronic Arts drove the final nails into the coffin, with the statement that it wishes Respawn to remain “hyper-focused on Apex because we see there's so much opportunity there.” Now, in an interview with IGN, Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella revealed that though an entirely new game is not on the cards, he’d like to resurrect Titanfall in some shape or form.

“There’s nothing currently in development,” he admitted. “But it’s always there. You see the little bits of stuff coming back [through the lore in Apex Legends]. At some point, I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen.” Last month, Respawn developers teased that “there could potentially be a pleasant surprise for Titanfall fans in season five.” Season 5 has only just begun, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for that possibility.

Apex Legends is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

