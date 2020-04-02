The next season of Apex Legends has a surprise in store for fans of Titanfall, and players are theorising wildy just what it could be (via USGamer.net).

Game Informer interviewed a few Apex Legends developers in its latest issue. In response to a question about Apex Legends and Titanfall’s shared universe, one member of the team said, “there could potentially be a pleasant surprise for Titanfall fans in season five.” The developer described an “awesome world in Titanfall 1 and 2,” and that the team wants to make the most of it in its newest game.

What could it be? It likely won’t be the addition of mechs to the battle royale. Respawn Entertainment squashed those hopes last year, but, the developer has double-crossed its community before. Forge was made to distract dataminers from the character that was actually going to be added in season four, which was very tricksy indeed. Players are thinking it could be Kuben Blisk, the cutthroat captain of the IMC militia in Titanfall 2.

But, the little girl in the season four launch trailer is theorised to become Lobo, a hero that has been mentioned in the game’s code time and time again. If Blisk does make an appearance, it will likely be an easter egg or voice log and Lobo will be the new character in season five. Anything could happen, though, so we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

Apex Legends is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

