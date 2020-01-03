DICE LA will be directed by industry veteran Vince Zampella as EA wishes to overhaul its support studio into an independent entity that will create entirely new games (via VG247).

DICE LA acted as a reserve for DICE Stockholm, helping out on its projects like the Battlefield, Mirror’s Edge and Star Wars Battlefront series and the Frostbite engine. Now, EA has new plans for the support studio which will have Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella at the helm. “We will probably rebrand,” said Zampella in an interview with LA Times. “We want to give it a new image. We want people to say, ‘This is a destination you can go and make new content.’” The studio is brainstorming its first original game with intentions to bring on new people and increase in size, and will be empirically, “ “separate from DICE Stockholm and separate from Respawn.”

Zampella added that he considers himself to be the “head coach” of DICE LA, and EA chief studios officer Laura Miele is enthusiastic for the future of DICE LA. “I think under Vince’s leadership the expectation is to have them work on and create a game on their own,” she said. “And I genuinely believe that he is going to help guide them creatively. He’s going to help them further fortify and build out their talent and their team. I think we’re going to have a really strong studio out of our Los Angeles location.”

We don’t know what DICE LA will be renamed nor what its new project is, but it’s an interesting move to diversify the publisher’s portfolio. “The industry is changing, and we have the chance to be at the forefront of that. Being able to take on new challenges, like DICE LA falling under me now, is exciting. I want to challenge myself. I want to do something bigger and funnerer,” Zampella concluded.

