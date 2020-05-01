Loba Andrade is the newest hero to enter Apex Legends, once Season 5 begins in a little under a fortnight’s time (via Xbox Achievements).

Loba has appeared before in Apex Legends. In the trailer for Season 4, robo-assassin Revenant dispatches Loba’s mother and father, leaving the child sobbing over their bodies. We discover in Legacy of a Thief, the latest Stories from the Outlands short, that she was adopted by a new family but the tragedy could not be soothed from her memories. Loba became an adept thief—the best in the business, in fact—and gained contacts all over the world.

In Season 5, Loba will become a playable character in Apex Legends, and the new season will offer a whole new Battle Pass, with over 100 exclusive items including Legendary Skins and Apex Packs. In keeping with Loba’s skills, there will be Quests, which task players with treasure hunts that reward handsomely those who follow the trail. The fourth series of Ranked will continue the split system, scoring, entry RP price, and assists for the third series, and Respawn has clarified how a penalty will be triggered if a player leaves a match.

Apex Legends is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Watch the latest Stories from the Outlands below.



