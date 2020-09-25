Capcom has revealed that, though the upcoming Resident Evil Village is being developed for next-gen consoles, it could potentially release on current gen too.

The comments come from the game's producer Tsuyoshi Kanda, who was speaking during a presentation of the game as part of a Capcom showcase at the Tokyo Game Show today. He said (via a translator) that "While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we're looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. We're looking into it, but we can't make any promises. However, we will do our best in creating a top tier survival horror experience on current generation consoles," and that we should "keep tuned" for more information on that front.

In the meantime, Capcom has released a developer interview delving into the process of creating the new game's titular Village envrionment, which we've posted below the replay of the livestream which you can also take a look at—skip to 17:45 for the relevant information on the current-gen plans.

Resident Evil Village is currently scheduled for release on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC in 2021.